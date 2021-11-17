Chardan Capital Boosts Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target to $12.00

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) had its price objective increased by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcella Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.19.

Shares of AXLA opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 8.72.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

