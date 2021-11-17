Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.13. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 118,900 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$7.64 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 58 staked claims; and the Plomp Farm property comprising approximately 4,000 acres located in Ontario.

