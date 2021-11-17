CertiK (CTK) Market Capitalization Achieves $99.17 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $99.17 million and $18.87 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00068178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00071095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00093663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,314.09 or 0.99831854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.94 or 0.06971606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,205,047 coins and its circulating supply is 57,958,705 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

