Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the October 14th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CJPRY traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CJPRY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Central Japan Railway in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

