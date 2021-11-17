Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. 355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

