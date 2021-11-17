CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CEMATRIX in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for CEMATRIX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

CEMATRIX stock opened at C$0.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18. CEMATRIX has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$53.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09.

In other CEMATRIX news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total transaction of C$82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,568,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,232,999.52.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

