Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FUN. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

FUN opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 2.16. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after purchasing an additional 708,027 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth about $31,939,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth about $27,594,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 101.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 534,467 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

