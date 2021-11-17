C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Patrick McMahon Acquires 48 Shares

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon bought 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £120.96 ($158.04).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Patrick McMahon purchased 53 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £121.90 ($159.26).

CCR traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 247.40 ($3.23). The company had a trading volume of 1,308,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The firm has a market cap of £972.01 million and a P/E ratio of -15.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 244.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 250.65. C&C Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25).

CCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of C&C Group from GBX 297 ($3.88) to GBX 299 ($3.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of C&C Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report on Monday, October 18th.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

