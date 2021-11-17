Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.46.

CBOE traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $132.01. 448,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,775. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,595,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $19,975,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

