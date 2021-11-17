Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report $36.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.25 million and the highest is $36.85 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $138.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.98 million to $139.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $161.29 million, with estimates ranging from $156.25 million to $165.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $744.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.33. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 82,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $464,307.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,928,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,697,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $52,808.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,885. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

