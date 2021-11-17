Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

