Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The company had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Casper Sleep’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Casper Sleep stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.44. Casper Sleep has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casper Sleep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 219.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 489,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

