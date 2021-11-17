Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 55.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,969,000 after buying an additional 1,574,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,796 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,538,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 715,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,027 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. 198,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.99. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

