Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 444 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDP opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.43 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

