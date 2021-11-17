Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 13,567 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,567 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,152,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,972 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 471.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 312,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 258,168 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,689,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after purchasing an additional 214,413 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 327,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 402.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 256,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 205,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38.

