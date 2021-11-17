Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

MGK stock opened at $260.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $190.19 and a 1 year high of $261.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.77.

