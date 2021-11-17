Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $338,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 66.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 969,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $128,861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $171.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.43. The company has a market capitalization of $271.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

