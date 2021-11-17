Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

NYSE MRK opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

