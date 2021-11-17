Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $41.52 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.6% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $41,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 76,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.7% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock worth $7,840,273 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $211.62 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $189.54 and a one year high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.11 and its 200 day moving average is $267.94. The company has a market capitalization of $248.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.