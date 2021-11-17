Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $22.81 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,066 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,969 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

NYSE ABT opened at $129.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $131.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

