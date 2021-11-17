Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $12.98 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,344 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Man Group plc increased its position in Comcast by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 227,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,689 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Comcast by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 239,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 147,375 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $243.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.