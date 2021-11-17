Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after buying an additional 116,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after buying an additional 125,713 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,174,000 after buying an additional 162,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.05.

Shares of LOW opened at $253.09 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $246.72. The company has a market capitalization of $175.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.