CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CTRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 18.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.05.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,896,000 after purchasing an additional 121,052 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.