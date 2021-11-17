Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRDF opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRDF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

