Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Jeffrey L. Ives Sells 8,180 Shares

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $818.99 million, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARA. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 491,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 418,199 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 357,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

