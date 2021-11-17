Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.33

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.33 and traded as high as C$5.52. Capstone Mining shares last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 518,582 shares changing hands.

CS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.09.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.33.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 255,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total value of C$1,405,936.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,086,612.11. Also, Director Albert Garcia sold 44,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$235,823.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,756.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

