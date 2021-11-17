Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives $22.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,614. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $493.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

