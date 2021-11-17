CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $5,671,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $951,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 192.6% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 59.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 55,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 20,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.35 and a 200 day moving average of $133.90. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $144.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

