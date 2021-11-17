CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 29,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 48,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

WFC stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.