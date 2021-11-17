CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 21.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Allstate by 4.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $249,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

NYSE:ALL opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $97.05 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

