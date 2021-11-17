CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $986,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

