CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 23 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECH stock opened at $504.49 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $505.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,590 shares of company stock worth $29,951,644 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Argus upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

