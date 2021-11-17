CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 234 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Biogen by 1,498.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after buying an additional 229,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $261.55 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.40 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.65 and a 200-day moving average of $312.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut Biogen to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist reduced their target price on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.95.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

