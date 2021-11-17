CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 1,111 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 69.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $338.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $340.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $5,175,507. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.