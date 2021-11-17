Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 227.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.53. 59,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,926. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.21. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.03 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.73.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

