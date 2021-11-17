Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Katapult Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Katapult in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of KPLT opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 3rd quarter valued at $950,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Katapult by 2,656.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 474,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Katapult by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 47,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Katapult by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 94,537 shares in the last quarter.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

