Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives $17.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

CANO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CANO stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. Cano Health has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $17.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,118.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,062.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,302,811 shares of company stock valued at $14,145,153.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $1,176,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,958,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

