CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the October 14th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 165,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,612. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.
About CanAlaska Uranium
