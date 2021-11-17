CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the October 14th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 165,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,612. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

