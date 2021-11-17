Canaccord Genuity Lowers Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to C$13.00

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTSDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.