Canaccord Genuity Increases Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $49.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 95.77% from the company’s current price.

AKRO has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Akero Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $25.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $872.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. Analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $455,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $269,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 409.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,907,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after buying an additional 257,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,254,000 after buying an additional 206,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

