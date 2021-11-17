California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PROS were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 141,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PROS by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PROS by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PROS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in PROS by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares during the period.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.63. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

