California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 737 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of TechTarget worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in TechTarget by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,507 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in TechTarget by 51.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 234,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 7.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 435,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,398,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,403 shares of company stock valued at $14,253,416. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TTGT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average of $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.93 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $110.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.