California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,905 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,905 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 182.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.43.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

