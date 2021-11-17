California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

IRT opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

