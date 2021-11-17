California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 17,428 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,224,000 after acquiring an additional 418,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 25.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,928,000 after purchasing an additional 987,056 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 6.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,943,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,027,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 32.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,544,000 after purchasing an additional 570,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 74.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,854,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,871,000 after purchasing an additional 789,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

