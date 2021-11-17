CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.34. CAI International has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $56.22.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.85. CAI International had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 39.87%. Analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAI. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CAI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,231,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in CAI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,906,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in CAI International by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 882,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,347,000 after buying an additional 696,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CAI International by 831.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,620,000 after buying an additional 583,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in CAI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,873,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

