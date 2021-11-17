CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAE. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.13. 260,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. CAE has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of CAE by 44.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 50.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

