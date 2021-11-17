CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 751,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 239,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CAE were worth $23,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CAE by 44.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CAE by 50.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. Desjardins lowered their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE:CAE opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

