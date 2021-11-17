Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cable One by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Cable One by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 6.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,708,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 3.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,093,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock opened at $1,830.01 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,828.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,868.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

In other Cable One news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,025.00, for a total value of $68,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,325 shares of company stock worth $6,666,460 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

