C H. Chen Sells 6,196 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $670,717.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C H. Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00.

Shares of DIOD traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.73. 9,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,284. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.74 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Diodes by 285.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Diodes by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

